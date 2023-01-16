Business

Sensex falls 168 points, Nifty settles below 17,900 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 16, 2023, 04:09 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 fell 0.46% to close at 8,707.35 points

The stock market on Monday ended on a sluggish note as the Sensex settled at 60,092.97 points and the Nifty stood at 17,894.85 points. The midcap indices were trading in the red as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 40.05 points, or 0.46%, to 8,707.35 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Monday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY ENERGY, gaining 1.54%, 1.13%, and 0.63%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and HCL Tech, adding 3.16%, 1.35%, and 1.34%, respectively. Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank, and TCS were trading among the top stock losers on Monday, shedding 2.8%, 2.24%, and 1.29%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.33% against the US Dollar

On Monday, the Indian rupee (INR) declined 0.33% against the US dollar to end at Rs. 81.61 in the forex trade. Both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.32% to Rs. 56,505, while that of silver futures climbed 0.45% to Rs. 69,736. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.4, or 0.51% to $79.59 per barrel.

Take a look at the global markets

Asian markets traded in red with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei plunging 1%, 0.04%, and 1.15% to 3,227.59 points, 21,746.72 points, and 25,822.32 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 0.71% to 11,079.16 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is trading at $20,856.42 which is 0.63% up from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,548.04, up 1.20%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (0.02% up), $299.06 (0.86% up), and $0.3508 (2.00% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.08437, up 0.48% from yesterday.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol continues to retail at Rs. 106.29 per liter.