Blinkit is planning to launch express dark stores to deliver high-value items like water heaters and air purifiers within 30 minutes, starting next year.

This move is part of a wider trend in the quick commerce sector to increase average order value and profitability by extending delivery times for expensive products.

This move is part of a wider trend in the quick commerce sector to increase average order value and profitability by extending delivery times for expensive products.

Industry experts believe this strategy could boost overall quick commerce penetration, while still catering to the demand for 10-minute deliveries of regular items.

The initiative will be supported by a network of 'express dark stores'

Blinkit will deliver jewelry in 30 minutes from next year

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:01 pm Oct 21, 202401:01 pm

What's the story Blinkit, Zomato's quick commerce platform, is looking to launch a new category of high-value items (like jewelry) with a 30-minute delivery time. The initiative will be supported by a network of "express dark stores," and is expected to go live by mid-FY26. The move will help the company boost its average order value (AOV), and step up competition with e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart.

Dark store details

Express dark stores: The backbone of Blinkit's new initiative

Blinkit is gearing up to set up express dark stores, which will deliver high-value items like instant water heaters and air purifiers in 30 minutes. These express dark stores are basically mini warehouses of 7,000-8,000 square feet. They will hold larger products that need more storage space than the regular items, currently delivered by Blinkit in 10 minutes.

Profitability strategy

AOV and profitability: The driving factors

The 30-minute delivery of high-value items is part of Blinkit's plan to increase its AOV and improve profitability. In the quick commerce space, a higher AOV usually means better profit margins. Blinkit already has one of the highest AOVs in the space at ₹614, surpassing rivals like Swiggy Instamart and Zepto, which have AOVs in the ₹450-480 range.

Sector evolution

Quick commerce sector: A shift toward longer deliveries

Blinkit's shift toward 30-minute deliveries is in line with a wider trend in the quick commerce space, where companies are looking at longer delivery times for high-value products. Tata's BigBasket is also eyeing a similar route, looking to partner with stores like Croma and Cliq for 30-minute deliveries of expensive items. Industry experts believe while 10-minute deliveries will continue to cater to their target audience, longer delivery times could boost overall quick commerce penetration.

Delivery economics

The profitability of longer delivery times

Sahil Barua, co-founder and CEO of Delhivery, has also pushed for longer delivery times, given their potential profitability. He argues that two to four-hour deliveries in metropolitan areas could be more economical, thanks to route optimization and consolidation opportunities. Barua also points out that sub-one-hour or sub-30-minute deliveries won't disrupt e-commerce much unless they include high-value products.