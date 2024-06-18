In brief Simplifying... In brief Cryptocurrency prices are experiencing a mixed bag of ups and downs.

BNB and XRP are trading at $596.78 and $0.44 respectively, with XRP being the only token in the green.

Meanwhile, popular tokens like Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are down, with the global crypto market cap standing at $2.4 trillion.

DeFi tokens and NFTs are also seeing a downward trend, except for Dai which remains stable. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shiba Inu's value has declined by 18% in the last week whereas Polygon is down nearly 15%

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Polygon

By Mudit Dube 11:31 am Jun 18, 202411:31 am

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 1.03% in the last 24 hours, trading at $65,731.70. It is down 3% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 3.63% from yesterday and is currently trading at $3,455.95. It is down 2.86% compared to last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum currently have a market capitalization of $1,293 billion and $422 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $596.78, which is 1.50% less than yesterday and 3.06% lower from previous week. XRP's price is $0.44 today, incresing by 0.32% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.46% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 7.74%) and $0.11 (down 9.72%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is down by 10.89% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $137.28 (down 7.11%), $5.79 (down 7.93%), $0.000011 (down 10.32%), and $0.55 (down 10.01%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 10.89% while Polka Dot is down 9.9%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 18.4% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 14.8%.

Data

Only 1 token is trading in the green

The biggest losers of the day are zkSync, Fantom, Starknet, Worldcoin, and Core. They are trading at $0.22 (down 29.79%), $0.55 (down 17.99%), $0.77 (down 17.07%), $2.79 (down 17.02%), and $1.37 (down 16.17%), respectively. Only XRP is trading in the green at $0.44 (up 0.32%).

DeFi

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $26.72 (down 9.64%), $13.79 (down 7.11%), $9.94 (down 10.02%), $0.99 (up 0%), and $8.28 (down 11.60%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $8.28 (down 11.60%), $7.22 (down 10.55%), $1.64 (down 11.18%), $1.53 (down 7.01%), and $1.41 (down 13.46%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.4 trillion, a 1.69% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $79.14 billion, which marks a 88.72% increase. The global crypto market cap was $2.43 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $2.59 trillion.