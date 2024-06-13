Next Article

Bitcoin is down 5.15% compared to last week

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Akash Pandey 11:17 am Jun 13, 202411:17 am

What's the story Bitcoin has dropped 0.13% in the past 24 hours to trade at $67,437.51. Compared to last week, it is 5.15% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.45% from yesterday to trade at $3,505.15. It has fallen 9.28% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1,374.97 billion and $421.22 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies?

BNB is trading at $608.31, which is 0.33% down from yesterday and a 13.28% fall since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, up 0.98% in the last 24 hours. It is 7.28% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 1.50%) and $0.11 (up 2.60%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has fallen 12.28% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $152.34 (up 0.66%), $6.56 (up 2.14%), $0.000022 (down 1.79%), and $0.66 (up 1.43%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped 12.28%, while Polka Dot has declined by 8.95%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 16.25% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is down 12.23%.

Data

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24 hourly movement are Livepeer, Injective, Notcoin, Toncoin, and Oasis. They are trading at $24 (up 17%), $30.40 (up 11.98%), $0.011 (up 10.47%), $7.64 (up 8.37%), and $0.11 (up 7.32%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the popular stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin, are trading at $0.99 (up 0.02%) and $0.99 (down 0%), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Akash Network, FLOKI, ORDI, Brett (Based), and dogwifhat. They are trading at $3.51 (down 13.45%), $0.00022 (down 8.83%), $48.68 (down 4.72%), $0.11 (down 4.53%), and $2.52 (down 3.27%), respectively.

DeFi

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $32.81 (up 2.65%), $15.60 (up 2.32%), $9.85 (up 6.19%), $0.99 (flat), and $10.10 (down 0.90%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $10.12 (down 0.70%), $8.90 (up 6.25%), $2.32 (up 4.83%), $1.88 (up 1.82%), and $1.88 (up 3.09%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.49 trillion, a 2.0% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $88.96 billion, which marks a 5.83% increase. The global crypto market cap was $2.26 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $2.7 trillion.