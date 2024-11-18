Summarize Simplifying... In short A medical student in Gujarat tragically died following a ragging incident, leading to the suspension of 15 senior students implicated in the case.

The victim was reportedly forced to stand for three hours, and the seniors are now facing charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The deceased was just 18 years old

Gujarat: Medical student dies after ragging incident; 15 seniors suspended

By Snehil Singh 06:52 pm Nov 18, 2024

What's the story In a tragic state of affairs, a first-year medical student died after an alleged ragging incident at a college in Gujarat. The deceased, identified as Anil Methania, was a student at the GMERS Medical College and Hospital in Dharpur Patan. The 18-year-old reportedly collapsed after allegedly being forced to stand for three hours by senior students during an "introduction" session at the college hostel.

Investigation initiated

College dean confirms incident, police investigation underway

The college's dean, Dr. Hardik Shah, confirmed Methania had collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. He said Methania had told the police about being made to stand for three hours as part of ragging. "We have informed the cops and the family and will try to take strict action," Dr. Shah said. The police have registered a case of accidental death under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are investigating the matter.

Accused identified

15 senior students named in FIR, suspended from college

Senior police officer KK Pandya said a complaint was lodged by Methania's father and a detailed report from the college has been sought. News agency PTI reported that 15 senior students have been named in the First Information Report (FIR). They are accused of subjecting juniors to "mental and physical torture" by making them stand for over three hours. They have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offenses.

Suspension and autopsy

Accused students suspended, autopsy conducted on victim

The accused students have been suspended from hostel and academic activities until further investigation. The University Grants Commission﻿ has banned ragging in all forms on educational campuses and has mandated strict action against the guilty. An autopsy has been conducted on Methania's body and the results are awaited to determine the exact cause of death. The college's anti-ragging committee has launched a probe into the incident to ensure accountability and prevent future occurrences.