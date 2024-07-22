In short Simplifying... In short The Indian government has denied special status to Bihar, stating it doesn't meet the necessary criteria such as difficult terrain, low population density, and economic backwardness.

This decision has sparked disappointment among local political parties, with some suggesting a special package for Bihar's development instead.

Bihar denied special category status demand

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:47 pm Jul 22, 202404:47 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre has dismissed any plans to grant special category status to Bihar, a key demand of its ally, the Janata Dal (United). Ramprit Mandal, JD(U) MP from Jhanjharpur had asked the Finance Ministry about plans to provide special status to Bihar and other backward states for economic growth and industrialization. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary responded in writing, saying that the "case for Special Category Status for Bihar is not made out."

Criteria

Criteria for special category status

Chaudhary elaborated that the National Development Council (NDC) has previously granted special category status to states based on specific criteria. These include hilly and difficult terrain, low population density or significant tribal population, strategic location along borders with neighboring countries, economic and infrastructural backwardness, and non-viable state finances. He referred to a 2012 report by an Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG) which concluded that Bihar did not meet these criteria.

Reactions

JD(U) expresses disappointment

The special status ensures more central support to a backward state to expedite its growth. JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha expressed disappointment over the decision, stating that "Bihar should get the status of a special state, this has been the demand of our party since the beginning." He suggested that if granting special status posed a problem, then a special package should be provided for Bihar's development.

History

RJD criticizes Nitish

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) seized this opportunity to criticize JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. In a social media post, the party suggested that Kumar and JD(U) leaders could now "enjoy the fruits of power at the Centre and continue their drama politics on special status." While the Constitution does not provide for a special status for any state, it was introduced on the recommendations of the Fifth Finance Commission in 1969.

Background

What is special category status

The concept was designed to recognize historical disadvantages of certain regions. However, following the dissolution of the Planning Commission and the formation of the NITI Aayog in 2014, recommendations from the 14th Finance Commission were implemented, leading to discontinuation of Gadgil Formula-based grants. Currently, no additional states are being granted Special Category Status as per constitutional provisions.

Promises

Demands by other states

The Centre's decision comes despite the JD(U) reminding the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government of their "promise" of fulfilling the special category status demand for Bihar. This demand was also raised by other parties for states like Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in an all-party meeting before the beginning of the Monsoon session of Parliament.