Mandatory dress code implemented at Puri's Jagannath Temple: What's banned

By Riya Baibhawi 08:04 pm Jan 01, 202408:04 pm

A strict dress code has been implemented for all visitors

The Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, on Monday implemented a strict dress code for devotees entering the 12th-century shrine. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) order stated all visitors must wear "decent clothes." Those wearing half-pants or shorts, torn jeans, skirts, or sleeveless dresses would not be allowed inside the temple. Complying with the new rules, male devotees visiting the temple were seen in dhotis and towels, while females were seen donning sarees and salwar kameez on Monday.

Why does this story matter?

Many temples across India have stringent dress codes for devotees, and the number has been on the rise. Last year, more than 100 temples in Maharashtra adopted a decree passed by Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh asking visitors to refrain from wearing transparent or revealing dresses, torn jeans, and other indecent garments. The latest dress code at Puri's popular temple gains significance, considering it came days after a controversy last month involving the visit of an influencer—who allegedly promoted beef consumption previously.

Ban on gutkha, paan, plastic on temple premises

Along with implementing the dress code, the Puri Jagannadh temple administration has banned chewing gutkha (chewing tobacco preparation) and paan (betel leaves) within the shrine's premises. Moreover, from New Year's Day 2024, the use of plastic and polythene is also prohibited. An SJTA official explained that these bans aim to maintain the temple's sanctity, adding that violators will face hefty fines.

Over 1.8 lakh devotees visit on New Year's Day

Notably, over 1,80,000 devotees visited the Jagannath temple on New Year's Day until Monday noon. The temple doors reopened for devotees at 1:40am, who lined up on the Grand Road in front of the shrine. A Puri Police officer stated they and the SJTA are ensuring hassle-free darshans for visitors, including specially-abled devotees. An air-conditioned, tensile fabric structure outside the temple was installed for all devotees. Other amenities like sitting arrangements, drinking water, and toilets were made available.

Similar restrictions at Bhubaneswar's Lingaraj Temple

Meanwhile, the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has also enforced similar restrictions. Starting New Year's Day, the 11th-century Lord Shiva temple has banned the consumption of paan and tobacco products on its premises. Devotees found chewing tobacco or betel leaves will be denied entry. The Lingaraj Temple Trust Board has also decided to ban the use of polythene and plastics within the temple.

Here's everything about recent Jagannath Temple controversy

On December 16, influencer and Curly Tales founder Kamiya Jani posted a YouTube video where she was seen interacting with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD)'s VK Pandian—Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's close aide. The interview focused on the Puri Srimandir Heritage Corridor project and Mahaprasad, among other aspects of temple development. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) objected, citing Jani's alleged beef promotion in a separate video and use of a video camera inside the temple, prohibited by the SJTA.