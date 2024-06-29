In brief Simplifying... In brief The Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) is pushing for Bihar to receive "special category" status, a designation that historically provided states with 90% of funds from centrally sponsored schemes.

This status, granted by the now-defunct Planning Commission of India, was given to states facing challenges like economic backwardness or strategic border locations.

Despite the abolition of this distinction in 2015, Bihar, along with states like Odisha, Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh, continues to demand special status due to ongoing poverty and infrastructural issues.

JD(U) demands special status for Bihar

JD(U) advocates for special status or package for Bihar

By Chanshimla Varah 02:37 pm Jun 29, 202402:37 pm

What's the story The Janata Dal (United) has passed a resolution, demanding either a special category status or a special package for Bihar. This decision was made during a meeting, where Sanjay Jha, the party's Rajya Sabha MP, was appointed as the working president of JD(U). The party also called for stringent laws to combat paper leaks and demanded severe action against those responsible for the National Eligibility-Centre-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) paper leak.

Historical context

Understanding the demand for Special Category Status

The demand for a "special category" status for Bihar has been a long-standing issue for the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U). This demand has gained more attention since Kumar joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) this year, and a caste survey showed nearly one-third of population continues to live in poverty. Historically, states with special status received 90% of funds under centrally sponsored schemes from the Centre, with only 10% contributed by the state. For non-special category states, this split is 60:40.

Special assistance

Special Category Status: A historical perspective

Since 1969, the Centre has extended special assistance to certain states due to factors such as historical disadvantage, difficult terrain, low population density or a large share of tribals, strategic location along borders, economic or infrastructural backwardness. The National Development Council (NDC), part of the now-defunct Planning Commission of India, recommended special category status for 11 states from 1969 onwards.

Policy shift

Changes in Special Category Status Allocation

The distinction between special category and other states was abolished by the 14th Finance Commission in April 2015. The NITI Aayog, which replaced the Planning Commission, no longer has the power to allocate funds. Despite this change, states like Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand have continued to demand special category status. Andhra Pradesh also joined these demands following its bifurcation in 2014 as a fulfillment of a commitment made by the previous UPA government.