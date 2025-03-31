Meerut murder: Cop kisses accused in deepfake video; FIR filed
What's the story
A senior Sub-Inspector in Meerut has lodged an FIR against an Instagram user for circulating an AI-generated deepfake video of him kissing Muskan Rastogi, a murder suspect in police remand.
The FIR was filed by a senior Sub-Inspector of the Brahmpuri Police Station under the Information Technology (IT) Act.
The latest controversy came after another AI-generated clip of Muskan dancing with a cop went viral earlier.
Allegations
Inspector claims video was made to damage his reputation
The inspector has said the AI-generated content was made and published with the purpose of tarnishing his reputation.
The Instagram account that uploaded this video, "priyanshurox_31," has over 75,000 followers and several other AI-generated videos of Muskan and her boyfriend, Sahil Shukla.
"The accused responsible for fabricating and spreading the videos will be arrested soon," Superintendent of Police (SP), Meerut City, Ayush Vikaram Singh said.
Crime details
The murder that shocked Meerut
Muskan, 26, and Sahil have been accused of killing Muskan's husband, Saurabh Rajput, on March 4.
They allegedly intoxicated him before stabbing him to death. Afterwards, they chopped his body into pieces and sealed it inside a drum with cement.
The couple then went on a vacation to Himachal Pradesh while misleading Saurabh's family by sending messages from his phone.
Arrest
Police took action after family reported
Police were informed of the matter on March 18, after which the couple was arrested.
Muskan and Sahil had known each other since school but got back in touch through a WhatsApp group in 2019.
They have been lodged at Chaudhary Charan Singh district jail since March 19, when a court sent them to judicial custody for 14 days.