A senior Sub-Inspector in Meerut has lodged an FIR against an Instagram user for circulating an AI-generated deepfake video of him kissing Muskan Rastogi, a murder suspect in police remand.

The FIR was filed by a senior Sub-Inspector of the Brahmpuri Police Station under the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The latest controversy came after another AI-generated clip of Muskan dancing with a cop went viral earlier.