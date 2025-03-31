What's the story

The Indian government suspended funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for West Bengal since March 2022, over alleged misappropriation of funds.

However, data from the Union Ministry of Rural Development shows that most states have reported misappropriation of funds from this federal scheme.

Nevertheless, funds have not been restricted in the last three fiscal years for any state or union territory, unlike West Bengal.