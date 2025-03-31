What's the story

No woman can be forced to undergo a virginity test, as it violates her fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Constitution, ruled the Chhattisgarh High Court.

Justice Arvind Kumar Verma said such tests violate a woman's dignity and are against principles of natural justice.

The order came in response to a man's plea seeking his wife's virginity test after she allegedly had an affair, and she accused him of being impotent.