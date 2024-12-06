Summarize Simplifying... In short "Pushpa 2" has made history by becoming the biggest opener in Indian cinema, surpassing the record previously held by "Jawan" with an opening day collection of ₹65-67 crore net in Hindi.

Despite criticism over high ticket prices and the cancellation of 3D shows, the film's success demonstrates the power of regional cinema to attract Hindi audiences through compelling storytelling and strong character development.

'Pushpa 2' box office collection

Historic! 'Pushpa 2' becomes biggest opener in Indian cinema

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:23 am Dec 06, 202411:23 am

What's the story Allu Arjun's latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has taken the box office by storm, breaking new ground and shattering old records. Directed by Sukumar, the film has emerged as the biggest opener of all time in Indian cinema with a humongous ₹175cr haul! Further, it became the highest-grossing Hindi film, too. The feat continues the trend set by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series and KGF Chapter 2, which also succeeded in Hindi markets despite being other language films.

Unique achievement

'Pushpa 2' success without Bollywood elements or cliffhangers

Unlike Baahubali 2, which had the advantage of a huge cliffhanger, and KGF Chapter 2 which had prominent Bollywood actors like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles, Pushpa 2 made its record-breaking opening without any of that. The film's success shows that regional cinema can pull in Hindi audiences with just good writing and strong character arcs; dubs don't matter! Notably, Pushpa 2 defeated RRR's biggest opening figure (in India) of ₹156cr gross.

Box office performance

'Pushpa 2' opening day collection and release details

On its opening day, Pushpa 2 reportedly raked in ₹65-67 crore net in Hindi, leaving behind the previous record holder, Jawan (₹65.5cr). The film was released in several languages such as Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, and Hindi. It was also released in several formats such as 2D, IMAX, 4DX, D-Box, and PVR ICE. Despite being a weekday release, the film crossed the ₹50 crore mark in Telugu and Hindi on Day 1.

Pricing controversy

'Pushpa 2' ticket pricing strategy and audience response

The team behind Pushpa 2 also followed the strategy of hiking ticket prices for the first week of its release. This move was criticized by the masses, with tickets priced as high as ₹2,500 at select theaters in Mumbai and Delhi. However, the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments permitted the team to hike ticket prices and even allowed special shows. Another setback was the makers canceling 3D shows for technical shortcomings but nothing seems to dampen Pushpa's run.