Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" has hit the ₹250cr mark in just 27 days, despite a rollercoaster of box office collections.

The film's occupancy rate varied, with a 10.4% overall Hindi occupancy on its 27th day, peaking at 22% in Chennai and dipping to just over 6% in Bhopal.

Despite the ups and downs, the film's steady earnings have kept it in the spotlight. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' crosses ₹250cr mark in 27 days!

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:52 pm Nov 28, 202412:52 pm

What's the story The horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee and featuring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Tripti Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles has reportedly crossed the ₹250cr mark at the Indian box office. The film reached the milestone on its 27th day of release (Wednesday), with an estimated collection of ₹1cr for the day. This took its total net collection to around ₹250.1cr.

Collection trend

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' witnessed fluctuating collections throughout its run

The film's box office journey has been a rollercoaster ride, with collections fluctuating significantly. It opened with a strong ₹35.5cr on its first day (Friday) and saw a slight increase to ₹37cr on the second day (Saturday). However, by the third day (Sunday), collections dipped to ₹33.5cr and continued to decline in the following days. Despite these fluctuations, the film managed to maintain steady earnings overall.

Occupancy rate

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' recorded 10.4% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday

On its 27th day, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 saw an overall Hindi occupancy of 10.4%. The film's occupancy in theaters fluctuated throughout the day, with morning shows seeing a lower rate of 7.47% and night shows witnessing a slight increase to 12.52%. Among different regions, Chennai recorded the highest overall occupancy at 22%, while Bhopal had the lowest at just over 6%.