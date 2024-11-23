Summarize Simplifying... In short "The Sabarmati Report", a film about the 2002 Godhra train burning tragedy, has made over ₹12cr in its first 8 days despite fluctuating daily earnings.

The film, supported by PM Narendra Modi and produced by Ektaa Kapoor, has been declared tax-free in several states due to its significant storyline.

Despite a few dips in earnings, the film continues to draw audiences and spark conversations. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'The Sabarmati Report' box office collection

'The Sabarmati Report' earns over ₹12cr in 8 days

By Isha Sharma 10:09 am Nov 23, 202410:09 am

What's the story The Sabarmati Report, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and starring Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in key roles, has crossed the ₹12cr mark at the domestic box office. On Friday (eighth day), it earned ₹1.25cr, taking the overall earnings to approximately ₹12.75cr. The film was delayed several times, underwent brief reshoots, and was finally released on November 15.

Collection trends

'The Sabarmati Report' witnessed fluctuating daily earnings

The film's daily earnings have been quite unstable since its release. It opened with ₹1.25cr on Day 1, then witnessed a massive 68% surge on Day 2, earning ₹2.1cr. Day 3 brought in another high of ₹3cr, marking a 42.86% rise in collections. However, Day 4 saw a sharp decline of -61.67%, with collections dropping to ₹1.15cr only to rebound slightly over the next days before dipping again on Day 7 and Day 9 (Saturday).

About the film

Know more about the film

The Sabarmati Report has been in the news for its storyline revolving around the 2002 Godhra train burning tragedy. The film's plot has prompted Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Haryana to declare it tax-free. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi also backed it, saying, "It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it." The film is backed by Ektaa Kapoor.