'The Sabarmati Report' earns over ₹12cr in 8 days
The Sabarmati Report, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and starring Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in key roles, has crossed the ₹12cr mark at the domestic box office. On Friday (eighth day), it earned ₹1.25cr, taking the overall earnings to approximately ₹12.75cr. The film was delayed several times, underwent brief reshoots, and was finally released on November 15.
'The Sabarmati Report' witnessed fluctuating daily earnings
The film's daily earnings have been quite unstable since its release. It opened with ₹1.25cr on Day 1, then witnessed a massive 68% surge on Day 2, earning ₹2.1cr. Day 3 brought in another high of ₹3cr, marking a 42.86% rise in collections. However, Day 4 saw a sharp decline of -61.67%, with collections dropping to ₹1.15cr only to rebound slightly over the next days before dipping again on Day 7 and Day 9 (Saturday).
Know more about the film
The Sabarmati Report has been in the news for its storyline revolving around the 2002 Godhra train burning tragedy. The film's plot has prompted Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Haryana to declare it tax-free. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi also backed it, saying, "It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it." The film is backed by Ektaa Kapoor.