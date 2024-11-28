Summarize Simplifying... In short The Tamil film 'Amaran', inspired by the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, has raked in ₹210.75cr in 28 days, thanks to its steady theater occupancy.

After a successful box office run, the film, starring Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, and others, is set to make its digital debut on Netflix on December 11, offering a global audience a chance to appreciate this critically acclaimed film.

'Amaran' is unstoppable; collects ₹210.75cr after 28 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:40 pm Nov 28, 2024

What's the story The Tamil film Amaran, featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, has been holding steady at the box office since its release on October 31. Despite tough competition from other releases such as Kanguva, the movie recently crossed the ₹200cr mark. The film opened to an impressive ₹21.4cr on its first day. Till now, its net collection is a whopping ₹210.75cr!

'Amaran' maintained steady occupancy in Tamil and Telugu theaters

Amaran has stayed steady in theaters with 15.33% Tamil occupancy and 13.94% Telugu occupancy. The film's day-wise occupancy fluctuated, with 12.12% Tamil viewership for morning shows, 15.27% for afternoon, 16.89% for evening, and peaking at 17.04% for night shows on Day 28 (November 27). Similarly, Telugu viewership ranged from a low of 11.55% in the morning to a high of 16.02% in the afternoon on the same day (November 27).

'Amaran' is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan

The film Amaran is inspired by the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan and his role in the Qazipathri Operation in Shopian, Kashmir, back in 2014. The cast includes notable actors like Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Suresh Chakravarthy, Shreekumar, Geetha Kailasam, and Mir Salman. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film is produced by Kamal Haasan, R Mahendran, and Vivek Krishnani on a budget of ₹130cr.

'Amaran' to make its digital debut on Netflix

After its successful box office run, Amaran is now headed to Netflix. The film is reportedly set to be released on the streaming platform on December 11. However, an official confirmation of the same is still awaited. Amaran's digital release on Netflix will give a global platform for more viewers to experience this critically acclaimed Tamil film.