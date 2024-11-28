Summarize Simplifying... In short "Singham Again" started strong, earning ₹43.5 crore on day one and ₹173 crore in the first week, but saw a typical drop in the following weeks.

'Singham Again' box office collection

'Singham Again' is slow yet steady; earns ₹242.1cr by Day-27

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:06 pm Nov 28, 202412:06 pm

What's the story The action-packed film Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Productions, and Reliance Entertainment, has maintained its successful run at the box office. After 27 days in theaters across India, the movie has earned an impressive ₹242.1 crore net collection. On its 27th day alone, the Ajay Devgn-led actioner added approximately ₹0.6 crore to its total earnings.

Weekly performance

'Singham Again' witnessed a steady decline in weekly collections

Singham Again opened strong with ₹43.5 crore on day one. The first week saw the film rake in ₹173 crore, followed by a significant drop to ₹47.5 crore in the second week. The third and fourth weeks continued this downward trend with ₹15.65 crore and less than ₹6 crore respectively, reflecting a typical box office pattern for most films after their initial release surge.

Occupancy rate

'Singham Again' recorded an overall 8.92% Hindi occupancy

On Wednesday, November 27, 2024, Singham Again achieved an overall 8.92% Hindi occupancy in theaters. The film's occupancy rate fluctuated during the day with morning shows at 5.15%, afternoon shows at 8.36%, evening shows at 9.49%, and night shows reaching 12.69%. This information sheds light on the movie's continued audience interest nearly a month after its release.

Regional occupancy

'Singham Again' Hindi occupancy varied across different regions

The film's Hindi occupancy on its 27th day varied widely across regions. Mumbai saw a 10.5% occupancy, while the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed a slightly lower 9.5%. Pune and Bengaluru had higher occupancies of 12.75% and 12% respectively. Notably, Hyderabad and Chennai recorded the highest occupancies at 20.67% and 22% respectively, showing strong regional support for Singham Again in those areas.