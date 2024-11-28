Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite swirling divorce rumors, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continues to use her full name on Instagram, with neither her nor her husband addressing the speculation.

The rumors were fueled when she was introduced as "Aishwarya Rai" at the Global Women's Forum in Dubai, where she spoke on women's rights.

Meanwhile, she continues her advocacy work and film career, recently appearing in Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan: II.

Has Aishwarya Rai really dropped 'Bachchan' surname? Here's the truth

By Tanvi Gupta 11:49 am Nov 28, 202411:49 am

What's the story Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently spotted at an event in Dubai, where she was introduced only as "Aishwarya Rai," sans her famous surname "Bachchan." The incident has reignited rumors of trouble in the marriage of Rai Bachchan and her husband Abhishek Bachchan. The rumors gained traction after a picture of the event's screen, which only read "Aishwarya Rai," went viral on social media.

Public response

Netizens react to Rai Bachchan's name change at the event

The host of the Global Women's Forum in Dubai also introduced the actor as "Aishwarya Rai," adding fuel to the divorce rumors. Social media users have been speculating about the truth behind these rumors, with one Reddit user commenting, "All I wanna say is, good for her." Another user stated, "She was and will always be THE Aishwarya Rai for the world." Notably, the actor attended the event in Dubai on Wednesday, where she spoke about women's rights and empowerment.

Unaddressed rumors

Couple's silence on separation rumors

Despite the rampant speculation, Rai Bachchan continues to use "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan" on her Instagram profile. Although reports about Rai Bachchan and Bachchan's possible separation have been doing the rounds for a while now, neither party has addressed the rumors publicly. A viral Reddit post even recently claimed that Bachchan had an extramarital affair with his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur. However, the family has also not issued a statement about the same.

Advocacy and career

Rai Bachchan's recent advocacy and professional endeavors

At the Global Women's Forum event, Rai Bachchan emphasized 'partnerships,' 'innovations,' and 'determination.' Other prominent attendees were beauty mogul Huda Kattan of Huda Beauty and Camille Vasquez, who represented Johnny Depp in his legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard. On International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Rai Bachchan spoke against street harassment, urging women to never compromise on their worth. Her last film appearance was in Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan: II.