By Shreya Mukherjee 06:38 pm Nov 18, 2024

What's the story While there is a controversy going on between actors Nayanthara and Dhanush currently, interestingly, Dhanush was instrumental in getting Nayanthara and her now-husband, Vignesh Shivan, together. The trio is involved in a bitter fight over the use of clips from the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The film, written and directed by Shivan, starred Nayanthara opposite Vijay Sethupathi and was produced by Dhanush. A few clips from the movie have been used in Nayanthara's newly released documentary.

Love story

'Dhanush made me narrate the story to Nayan...'

In an earlier interview with Hello Magazine, both Nayanthara and Shivan credited Dhanush for their love story. Shivan shared, "Dhanush sir made me narrate the story to Nayan. She liked it. Once she came on board, I was able to cast actor Vijay Sethupathi...The movie paved the way for me to spend a lot of time around her." Nayanthara added, "It was very organic. We just went with the flow. After three months, we both knew that this was it."

Family life

Nayanthara and Shivan's journey to parenthood

Nayanthara and Shivan, who fell in love on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, got married in June 2022. They had twin sons, Ulag and Uyir, through surrogacy in October of the same year. The movie played a huge role in taking them from co-workers to life partners.

Relationship revelation

Dhanush's reaction to Nayanthara and Shivan's relationship

In the Netflix documentary, actor Radikaa Sarathkumar recalled a shocking phone call she received from Dhanush. He was reportedly furious after discovering that Nayanthara and Shivan were secretly dating each other. Although the two had quickly fallen in love, they had kept this affair hidden from cast and crew members.

Legal battle

The ongoing dispute between Nayanthara and Dhanush

The ongoing controversy between Nayanthara and Dhanush started when Nayanthara accused him of stopping her from using clips from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale. She revealed in an open letter how Dhanush sent a legal notice demanding ₹10cr for using a clip from the 2015 film. The dispute has opened discussions on intellectual property rights and fueled fan wars of both actors' supporters.