Summarize Simplifying... In short Neha, the producer's wife of the film 'Kanguva', stirred controversy with a now-deleted comment about Disha Patani's role, which some felt reinforced stereotypes about female characters.

Despite mixed reviews, the film, featuring Suriya in a dual role, has been a box office success, grossing ₹140 crore worldwide in four days.

Another controversy arose over the film's sound, leading to a reduction in volume for action sequences.

Neha Gnanavel's comments on Disha Patani have sparked outrage

'Kanguva': Producer's wife sparks controversy with deleted-comment on Disha's role

By Tanvi Gupta 06:32 pm Nov 18, 202406:32 pm

What's the story Neha Gnanavel, wife of Kanguva producer KE Gnanavel Raja, recently ignited controversy with her comments on Disha Patani's character in the film. She implied that Patani's character Angela was added to the film just for her "looks." Her now-deleted comment on X/Twitter read, "Because Angela's character is not the whole movie Kanguva is about! Angela can't be in 2.5 hours of film! Basic, so yes she was there to look pretty!!!"

Remarks

Neha was addressing complaints about Patani's character's limited screen-time

Per an India Today report, Neha commented, "Yes, she was there to look pretty!!! It's one brain and perspective (director) presenting to crores of audiences! We welcome criticism not targeted propaganda!" Apparently, Neha made the comment addressing complaints about Patani's character having limited screen time in Kanguva. She later deleted the post after it sparked a reaction from users, with many pointing out how her remark perpetuates stereotypes of female characters in films.

Film success

'Kanguva' box office performance and plot details

Despite mixed reviews, Kanguva has done well at the box office, crossing the ₹50 crore mark in India in its extended opening weekend. The film, made on an estimated budget of over ₹350 crore, grossed ₹140 crore worldwide in four days. In Kanguva, Suriya plays the dual role of a warrior named Kanguva and a bounty hunter named Francis Theodore. Patani also plays a bounty hunter in this epic fantasy action film directed by Siva.

Sound controversy

'Kanguva' producer addressed criticism over the film's sound

Meanwhile, Gnanavel Raja addressed another controversy surrounding the film, released last Thursday. Responding to criticism over the film's sound, he said, "We have spoken to everyone and asked them to reduce the volume by 2 points." He said since the film was set a thousand years back and most episodes have massive action sequences, he asked exhibitors to reduce the sound level.