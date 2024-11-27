Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", a star-studded film featuring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and others, continues to captivate audiences, nearing the ₹250cr mark after 26 days.

Despite competition, the film's appeal remains strong across India, with varying occupancy rates in theaters, peaking at 12.61% for night shows.

The film's success is attributed to the stellar performances of its cast and its universal appeal.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection

Steady 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' nears ₹250cr mark after 26 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:16 am Nov 27, 202410:16 am

What's the story Bollywood horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios, has hit a major box office milestone. After 26 days of release, the movie has reportedly earned an estimated ₹249.1 crore in India net collection. On its 26th day alone, it added around ₹1.1 crore to its total earnings. Given its pace, it'll reach the ₹250cr mark in no time!

Occupancy trends

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' witnessed varied occupancy rates across India

On Tuesday, November 26, 2024, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 10.42% in theaters. The occupancy rate fluctuated during the day, with morning shows at 7.05%, afternoon shows at 11.37%, evening shows at 10.66%, and night shows peaking at 12.61%. These numbers reflect a continued interest in the film among audiences even after almost a month of its release.

Regional data

Regional occupancy trends for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

The film's occupancy rates differed across various regions of India. Mumbai recorded the highest rate at 12.25%, followed by Pune (15.5%) and Bengaluru (18%). Other cities such as Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bhopal, and Lucknow also added to the overall occupancy rate. These numbers indicate the universal appeal of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 across different parts of India.

Star power

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' features a star-studded cast

The film features a star-studded cast including Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Tripti Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles. The performances of these actors have been widely appreciated and are seen as a major reason behind the film's box office success. Despite facing competition from other releases, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has managed to hold its ground at the box office.