'Moana 2' will be running in theaters from Friday

'Moana 2' is shattering Disney records even before release

What's the story Walt Disney Animation's latest release, Moana 2, has set a new record by earning an impressive $13.8 million in Tuesday previews alone in the US. This marks the highest preview earnings for any Walt Disney Animation title to date. The film also surpassed all previous records for pre-Thanksgiving Tuesday previews. The sequel to the beloved original Moana was released (via previews) on Tuesday and continues the narrative three years after the first film's events.

'Moana 2' continues to charm audiences with stunning visuals

The sequel has been praised for its mesmerizing animation, with colorful hues and beautiful visuals that take you to the Pacific Islands. The story is strong and well-crafted, giving a new perspective to Moana's journey as she explores new lands and faces new challenges. Critics have appreciated the movie for successfully taking the spirit of its predecessor forward while adding new elements. Earlier, it had made waves by beating Inside Out 2 in terms of initial ticket sales.

'Moana 2' introduces new characters, deepens narrative

The sequel has especially been lauded for the dynamic duo of Moana and Maui, voiced by Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson respectively. Their witty banter and chemistry continue to enthrall audiences, providing plenty of laughs and heartwarming moments. The film also introduces new characters like Moana's younger sister, Simea, who has been appreciated for bringing depth and humor to the story. It will hit Indian theaters on Friday.

'Moana 2' explores themes of self-discovery and courage

Set in the heart of the Pacific Ocean, Moana 2 follows the titular character on a daring journey to save her people. Beyond her island home's serene shores, she meets the charismatic demi-god Maui. Their adventure is packed with mythical creatures and breathtaking landscapes, making it more than just a quest for treasure. It explores profound themes of self-discovery, bravery, and the importance of seeking help when needed.