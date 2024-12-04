Summarize Simplifying... In short The much-anticipated 3D release of 'Pushpa 2' has been unexpectedly cancelled, leaving fans who pre-booked tickets disappointed and awaiting refunds.

However, rumors suggest a later release date for the 3D version, while the Hindi version also faces changes in its screening schedule.

'Pushpa 2' will not release in 3D format

'Pushpa 2' won't be released in 3D for now—here's why

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:30 am Dec 04, 202411:30 am

What's the story The much-awaited Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, has canceled its 3D release planned for Thursday, December 5. Although the film was earlier announced to be released in multiple formats including 2D, 3D, 4DX, and IMAX, the makers have now confirmed that the movie will only be released in non-3D formats initially. This is because a ready-to-release version of the film in 3D format isn't available.

Ticket refunds

Refunds initiated for pre-booked 'Pushpa 2' 3D tickets

The abrupt cancelation of the 3D release has disappointed many fans, particularly those who had already booked tickets for the version. Consequently, theater chains are now issuing refunds for these bookings. Only the 2D, IMAX, and 4DX versions of Pushpa 2 are currently available on BookMyShow.

Delayed release

'Pushpa 2' may be released in 3D later

Amid the disappointment, rumors also suggest that the makers of Pushpa 2 are eyeing a later release date for the 3D version. Speculations are rife that this version might arrive in theaters on December 13, giving the team more time to prepare the 3D print. However, an official announcement about this new release date is still awaited from the filmmakers.

Screening updates

Hindi version of 'Pushpa 2' also faces screening changes

In another surprise, the Hindi version of Pushpa 2: The Rule won't be having midnight shows on December 4 as planned. The film was supposed to be screened in 2D, IMAX 2D, and 3D formats in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam﻿, and Hindi languages. Exhibitors have been notified about this schedule change. An industry insider expressed regret over these issues but accepted that such situations are sometimes unavoidable.

Box office success

'Pushpa 2' continues to excel at the box office

Despite these setbacks, Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to be one of the most anticipated films of 2024 and continues to do well at the box office. According to the market experts, the sequel will easily cross ₹80 crore on Day 1. Trade experts predict Pushpa 2 will set new benchmarks by beating the records of Jawan, KGF: Chapter 2, and many other films.