Kichcha Sudeep's action-thriller 'Max' to release on Christmas

What's the story The much-awaited action-thriller Max, starring popular actor Kichcha Sudeep, will be released worldwide on December 25. The film's makers announced the release date on Wednesday through Saregama Kannada's official YouTube channel and the producers' social media handles. The film will be Sudeep's return to the big screen after Vikrant Rona and is directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa.

'Max' release date announcement follows previous delay

The release date for Max was supposed to be announced on Ganesh Chaturthi. However, due to some technical issues, the announcement was delayed. Producer Kalaippulli S Thanu of V Creations thanked fans for their patience and support during this time. He said, "Good things take time, and we can assure you that it will be worth the wait!"

'Max' to compete with Upendra's 'UI' in December

Notably, the release of Max will clash with another big Kannada film, Real Star Upendra's UI, which is slated to release on December 20. With an estimated budget of ₹100 crore, UI will be released in multiple languages. This paves the way for a box office clash between the two films in the last week of December 2024.

