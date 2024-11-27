Summarize Simplifying... In short Aamir Khan has suggested reshoots for some scenes in the film 'Lahore 1947' to enhance its dramatic storytelling.

The film, based on a Punjabi play, tells the story of a Muslim family's migration during the Partition and their encounter with an elderly Hindu woman in their new home.

Sunny Deol returns to 'Lahore 1947' set

On Aamir's request, Sunny Deol to reshoot 'Lahore 1947' scenes

By Tanvi Gupta 05:18 pm Nov 27, 202405:18 pm

What's the story Sunny Deol will reshoot for some scenes for the upcoming movie Lahore 1947, after co-star Aamir Khan's suggestions, reported Mid-Day. Khan, who is known for his perfectionist approach to filmmaking, has suggested changes to make the film's storytelling more dramatic. The veteran actor-filmmaker will return to the set of Rajkumar Santoshi's historical drama, Jaat, after wrapping up these additional shoots.

Enhanced storytelling

Khan and Santoshi to add more shots for visual intensity

A source told the portal that Khan felt some scenes in the initial cut of Lahore 1947 could be improved with more dramatic storytelling. After discussing his ideas with Santoshi, they both agreed to add more shots to make the plot visually richer. The film, also featuring Preity Zinta, delves into the emotional and physical journey of individuals caught in the turmoil of Partition.

Plot and schedule

'Lahore 1947' plot and filming details

Lahore 1947 is based on the Punjabi play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai. It narrates the tale of a Muslim family, which migrates from Lucknow to Lahore, where they are offered a haveli left behind by a departing Hindu family. The drama begins when they find an elderly Hindu woman residing in the haveli, claiming her rights and refusing to budge. Abhimanyu Singh will be seen in a negative role in the film.

Filming update

'Lahore 1947' wrapped up filming in August

Earlier, reports claimed that Lahore 1947 had wrapped up after an intense 70 days of filming with no breaks. The source revealed that most of the filming has already been completed, with some minor edits to be made once the cut is finalized. The intricate crowd scenes have particularly excited Santoshi. A team member revealed that the addition of a song will make the narrative more grand. Mehboob Studios will start building a set for the same from December 1.