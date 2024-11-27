Summarize Simplifying... In short Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's retro looks from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film 'Love & War' have been leaked, sparking comparisons to Kapoor's role in 'Bombay Velvet'.

The film, also starring Vicky Kaushal, is a love saga set against a war backdrop and is set to release on March 20, 2026.

The cast has been preparing intensely for their roles, with Kapoor visiting an Air Force base and Bhatt setting aside time amidst her busy schedule.

'Love & War': Ranbir-Alia's retro looks from Bhansali's film leaked

By Tanvi Gupta 05:12 pm Nov 27, 202405:12 pm

What's the story Recently, behind-the-scenes photos of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's forthcoming film Love & War have made their way online. The images, clicked by Zoom, show the actors in vintage attire, in keeping with the film's period setting. Kapoor dons a white shirt, blue trousers, and tie with slicked-back hair and a mustache—reportedly playing an Air Force pilot in this drama.

Retro style

Bhatt's look draws comparisons to Jacqueline Kennedy

On the other hand, Bhatt is seen wearing a 1960s puff hairstyle and a white co-ord set in the viral photo. The leaked photos have also led to comparisons between Kapoor's look in Love & War and his previous role in Anurag Kashyap's period drama Bombay Velvet. "Bombay Velvet vibes," one Reddit user commented, while another remarked, "Alia in the last pic looks classic, Jacqueline Kennedy coded."

Twitter Post

Take a look at these leaked looks

Production progress

'Love & War' filming continues amid remake rumors

Despite the mixed reactions to the looks, the shooting for Love & War is on in Mumbai. Directed by Bhansali and also starring Vicky Kaushal, the film is touted to be a love saga set against the backdrop of war. There have been speculations that it could be a remake of the classic Sangam starring Raj Kapoor, Vyjanthimala, and Rajendra Kumar. However, Bhansali has denied the rumors.

Release date

'Love & War' set to release in March 2026

The film releases on March 20, 2026. Apart from the leaked photos, Bhatt and Kaushal were also spotted shooting at an elaborate 1980s disco set at Mumbai's Film City, recently. The scene reportedly featured around 30 soldiers dancing to retro songs as Bhatt and Kaushal's characters had an intense conversation. Meanwhile, Kapoor was busy with other commitments including his appearance at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Role preparation

'Love & War' cast prepares for roles

Before commencing the shoot for Love & War, Kapoor had visited an Air Force base in Rajasthan with Kaushal to prep for his character. Reports suggest Kaushal is playing a soldier in the film. Meanwhile, Bhatt has kept 10 days aside to shoot Love & War before heading to her other project, YRF's Alpha with Sharvari. The film is touted to be released during the long holiday stretch of Ramzan, Ram Navami, and Gudi Padwa.