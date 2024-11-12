Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections are set to be a family affair, with numerous relatives running against each other.

Maharashtra polls to be held on November 20

Meet family members contesting against each other in Maharashtra elections

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:15 pm Nov 12, 202412:15 pm

The upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, due on November 20, are witnessing many intra-family political battles. The state will elect a 288-member House in a single phase. Notably, the Baramati constituency is witnessing a repeat of the Pawar versus Pawar contest with Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar defending his seat against his nephew Yugendra Pawar.

Marital contest

Estranged spouses battle for Kannad Assembly seat

In the Kannad Assembly seat, Harshvardhan Jadhav is contesting as an Independent against his estranged wife Shiv Sena's Sanjana Jadhav. Harshvardhan is the son of former Congress MLA Raibhan Jadhav, while Sanjana is the daughter of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Raosaheb Danve. As per their respective affidavits, Harshvardhan has been "separated since 2019 but not yet divorced," while Sanjana lists her status as 'married.'

Family rivalry

Niece versus uncle in Sindhkhedraja constituency

In Sindhkhedraja, Rajendra Shingne of NCP (Sharad Pawar) is up against his niece Gayatri Shingne from Ajit Pawar's NCP. In Nashik's Chandwad constituency, BJP's Rahul Aher is contesting against his brother Keda Aher, an independent candidate. The Aheri constituency witnessed a triangular fight between NCP minister Dharmarao Baba Atram, his daughter Bhagyashree Atram-Halgekar from NCP (SP), and independent candidate Ambrishrao Atram.

Political feuds

Brother-in-law rivalry and Thackeray family's electoral battles

In Loha-Kandhar, NCP's Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar is pitted against his brother-in-law Shyamsunder Shinde of the Peasant and Workers Party. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray)'s Aaditya Thackeray hopes to retain Worli Assembly constituency against Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Milind Deora. Aaditya's cousin Varun Sardesai is contesting from Vandre East for Shiv Sena (UBT) while Amit Thackeray is contesting from Mahim.

Political contests

Shelar brothers and Patil family in electoral fray

BJP Mumbai president Ashish Shelar is up against Congress's Asif Zakaria in Vandre West. His brother Vinod Shelar is contesting from Malad West on a BJP ticket. In Islampur, NCP (SP)'s Jayant Patil is up against several opponents including NCP's Nishikant Patil. NCP (SP)'s Rohit Pawar is contesting from Karjat-Jamkhed against BJP's Ram Shinde, adding another layer to the family feuds unfolding in these elections.

Family politics

Bhujbal family and Hambarde brothers in electoral race

Chhagan Bhujbal of NCP is contesting Yeola against Manikrao Shinde of NCP (SP). Sameer Bhujbal runs independently in Nandgaon. In Nanded South, Congress's Mohanrao Hambarde seeks re-election while his brother Santukrao Hambarde contests the Lok Sabha bypoll on a BJP ticket. These family rivalries add an intriguing dimension to the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Election battles

Naik family and Gavit siblings in political contest

Ganesh Naik is contesting for BJP in Airoli against Shiv Sena UBT's MK Madhavi. His son Sandeep Naik contests Belapur for NCP (SP) against BJP's Manda Mhatre. BJP's Vijaykumar Gavit contests in Nandurbar while his daughter Heena Gavit contests independently in Akkalkuwa. His brother Rajendra Gavit contests for Congress in Shahada and another brother Sharad Gavit contests independently in Nawapur, adding to the family drama this election season.