Summarize Simplifying... In short Advance bookings for 'Pushpa 2' have already raked in over ₹50 crore, with the Hindi 2D version and Telugu 2D format leading the charge.

The IMAX and Tamil formats also added to the film's earnings, while Telangana and Maharashtra topped the state-wise bookings.

The film's success is evident from the high number of tickets sold across various shows and formats. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Pushpa 2' advance booking gross

'Pushpa 2' advance booking collection has already crossed ₹50cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:11 pm Dec 03, 202401:11 pm

What's the story Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to create a storm at the box office, with phenomenal advance bookings for its opening day. The film has raked in an advance booking gross of ₹37.59 crore across India, which goes up to ₹51.19 crore with block seats included. In Telugu 2D format alone, the film has grossed ₹18 crore with over 5.2L tickets sold across 4,000+ shows.

Language breakdown

Hindi and Telugu versions lead in advance bookings

The Hindi 2D version of Pushpa 2 comes in a close second after the Telugu 2D format, grossing ₹12.6 crore from over 4,39,469 tickets sold across over 12,699 shows. The Telugu 3D format has seen a paltry gross of ₹11.76 lakh from over 3,500 tickets across just 77 shows. The Hindi 3D version has performed better with ₹3.7 crore gross and 1,19,220 tickets across over 2,000 shows.

Format earnings

IMAX and Tamil formats contribute to advance bookings

The IMAX formats of Pushpa 2: The Rule have further contributed to the film's earnings. The Telugu IMAX 2D version earned ₹28.57 lakh from just over 3,000 tickets across 44 shows. The Hindi IMAX version did slightly better with a gross of ₹37.7 lakh from over 5,500 tickets across 83 shows. In the Tamil 2D format (non-IMAX), the film has earned ₹87 lakh from over 52,000 tickets sold across more than a thousand shows.

Regional response

Telangana and Maharashtra lead in state-wise bookings

State-wise data shows Telangana is at the top in advance bookings for Pushpa 2 with a gross of ₹11.86 crore (₹17.3 crore with block seats). The state also has a real occupancy of 49% across almost 2,000 shows. Maharashtra is not far behind with a gross of ₹5 crore over 3,300 shows.