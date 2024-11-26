Siddharth is unfazed by 'Miss You' clashing with 'Pushpa 2'
Siddharth, the lead actor of the upcoming romantic comedy Miss You, recently quelled fears of his film clashing with Allu Arjun's much-anticipated sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule. At a press meet, he confidently said it is the makers of Pushpa who should be worried about this clash. "There are many things that need to happen if my movie is to be in theaters in the second week," he said.
Siddharth expressed confidence in 'Miss You'
Siddharth stressed that his film would be appreciated by the audience. "The first of them is that my film should be good and liked by the audience," he said. He added, "About the next movie, they should be worried, and that is not my problem. If the film is good, it will be in theatres. A good cinema cannot be removed from theatres, at least not in this era where social media awareness is big."
'Miss You' and 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' release details
Miss You, directed by N Rajasekar and also starring Ashika Ranganath, will hit theaters on Friday (November 29). The film promises a unique love story with unexpected twists. Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released on December 5. This sequel to the 2021 pan-India hit Pushpa: The Rise has already created a lot of buzz with advanced bookings crossing $1.4 million in North America alone.
Siddharth's personal life and recent projects
On a personal note, Siddharth recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Aditi Rao Hydari in a private ceremony at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy on September 16. On the professional front, he was last seen in the film Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and Rakul Preet Singh. Despite its underwhelming box office performance, Siddharth is optimistic about his upcoming project Miss You.