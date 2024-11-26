Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Siddharth is confident about his film 'Miss You' clashing with 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' at the box office, believing that good cinema will always find its audience.

'Miss You', a unique love story, is set to release on November 29, while the much-anticipated sequel 'Pushpa 2' will hit theaters on December 5.

On a personal note, Siddharth recently married Aditi Rao Hydari and is optimistic about his upcoming projects despite his last film's underwhelming performance. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Miss You' is slated for November 29 release

Siddharth is unfazed by 'Miss You' clashing with 'Pushpa 2'

By Tanvi Gupta 06:48 pm Nov 26, 202406:48 pm

What's the story Siddharth, the lead actor of the upcoming romantic comedy Miss You, recently quelled fears of his film clashing with Allu Arjun's much-anticipated sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule. At a press meet, he confidently said it is the makers of Pushpa who should be worried about this clash. "There are many things that need to happen if my movie is to be in theaters in the second week," he said.

Film's quality

Siddharth expressed confidence in 'Miss You'

Siddharth stressed that his film would be appreciated by the audience. "The first of them is that my film should be good and liked by the audience," he said. He added, "About the next movie, they should be worried, and that is not my problem. If the film is good, it will be in theatres. A good cinema cannot be removed from theatres, at least not in this era where social media awareness is big."

Release schedule

'Miss You' and 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' release details

Miss You, directed by N Rajasekar and also starring Ashika Ranganath, will hit theaters on Friday (November 29). The film promises a unique love story with unexpected twists. Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released on December 5. This sequel to the 2021 pan-India hit Pushpa: The Rise has already created a lot of buzz with advanced bookings crossing $1.4 million in North America alone.

Personal update

Siddharth's personal life and recent projects

On a personal note, Siddharth recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Aditi Rao Hydari in a private ceremony at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy on September 16. On the professional front, he was last seen in the film Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and Rakul Preet Singh. Despite its underwhelming box office performance, Siddharth is optimistic about his upcoming project Miss You.