'Mahavatar Narsimha': Animated film on Vishnu's avatars premieres at IFFI
The animated epic, Mahavatar Narsimha, was recently unveiled at the ongoing 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The film is a presentation by Hombale Films, the makers behind previous hits like KGF and Kantara. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, it promises a spiritual and visually captivating journey through the epic tales of Lord Vishnu's third and fourth avatars, Varaha and Narasimha.
'Mahavatar Narsimha' is a tribute to India's cultural heritage
Speaking at the festival, Kumar had shared his thoughts on the film. He reportedly said, "This is not just an animation film; it's a labor of love and a tribute to our rich cultural heritage." "Drawing from the Vishnu Purana, Narasimha Purana, and Shrimad Bhagavat Purana, we have stayed true to the original sources to present a story that resonates with all generations."
'Mahavatar Narsimha' challenges perceptions of Indian animation
Kumar also spoke about the popular notion that animation in India is only meant for kids. He said, "We wanted to challenge this perception and create a film for everyone." "No one believed in our vision initially, but we've proven that Indian VFX and animation can be of world-class quality." The film was completed in four and a half years, with lifelike animation and attention to detail.
'Mahavatar Narsimha' is more than just a movie
Kumar stressed that Mahavatar Narsimha is not just a film, it's a legacy. "Art that is rooted in research and depth resonates deeply and we are committed to upholding this standard in our future endeavors," he said. The film was produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions and presented by Hombale Films.