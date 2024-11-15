'Kubera' teaser: Money ties Dhanush, Rashmika, Jim Sarbh, Nagarjuna together
The much-anticipated film Kubera, starring a star-studded cast of Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akkineni Nagarjuna has dropped its first glimpse. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film is a bilingual project shot in Tamil and Telugu. The teaser reveals that the narrative of Kubera will revolve around money, fittingly so as its title refers to the God of Wealth in Hindu mythology. Here's the breakdown of its teaser.
'Kubera' teaser offers a sneak peek into characters' lives
The teaser of Kubera, which was released on Friday, gives a sneak peek into the lives of the protagonists, sans any dialogue. While Dhanush is shown as a man leading a humble life in the slums, Akkineni is a successful, happy man living in Mumbai with his family. Jim Sarbh plays a high-flying billionaire businessman and Mandanna's character seems to be struggling with discontent in her middle-class life.
Take a look at 'Kubera's first glimpse here
'Kubera' production and release details
Kubera is being produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations. The film is currently in the post-production stage with only the songs left to be shot. Kubera is being designed as a pan-India film, delving into the themes of ambition, morality, and power dynamics. It will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages. The makers haven't announced an official release date.