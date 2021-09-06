Did Nagarjuna hike his remuneration for 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5'?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 06, 2021, 03:36 pm

Know how much Nagarjuna is charging for 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5'

Nagarjuna took over his hosting duties for the third time in a row for the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 5 recently. The fifth season of the show began airing on Star Maa Sunday and now reports about the Telugu superstar's remuneration have surfaced. Apparently, the Manmadhudu actor has hiked his fees this time around. Details about the contestants' remunerations are here, too.

Details

He is taking Rs. 11-12 crore for the entire season!

According to reports, the Mass star used to charge Rs. 12 lakh per episode when he had first stepped into the host's shoes for BB Telugu S03. Thereafter, he hiked his fees "slightly" for S04, which premiered in September 2020 after a lot of delays. However, this time, Nagarjuna has significantly upped his price, charging a whopping Rs. 11-12 crore for the entire season.

Appearance

The 'Mass' star only appears on the weekends

The reality show began airing on Sunday with a three-hour-long opening ceremony. Here onward, the show will air every day on Star Maa (10:00 pm on weekdays and 9:00 pm on Saturday and Sunday) but as the format suggests, Nagarjuna will appear only on the weekends when eliminations will take place. The launch ceremony also saw the introduction of this season's 19 contestants.

Participants

Is Ravi getting the fattest paycheck among the contestants?

As per the channel, the participants are Lobo, Siri, Sunny, Lahari, Sreerama Chandra, Priya, Anee, Priyanka, Jessie, Ravi, Hamida, Nataraj, Vishwa, Sarayu, Uma Devi, RJ Kajal, Maanas, Shanmukh, and Swetaa. Among them, it is being said that Ravi, who is a popular TV presenter, might be getting the fattest paycheck for every week. Other reports maintained Ravi isn't the highest-paid but one among them.

Tracing back

Recently, Nagarjuna ushered in his 62nd birthday

According to The News Crunch, Ravi is getting the highest weekly payment of Rs. 40,000 along with Anee, Uma Devi, Priya, and Shanmukh. Coming back to our host, Nagarjuna recently celebrated his 62nd birthday with his family in Hyderabad. To mark the auspicious occasion, makers of his next project, The Ghost, dropped the first look of the action thriller movie.