Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 06, 2021, 02:48 pm

Did Kim Sharma just make her relationship with Leander Paes official?

Actress Kim Sharma and tennis star Leander Paes have ignited romance rumors for quite a while now. While the duo remained tight-lipped about it to the media, they just might have made things official on social media. Sharma posted a picture with Paes and captioned it with a "couple in love" emoji. The sports legend then reshared the picture with the caption "Magic."

This was Paes's first entry on Sharma's Instagram handle

The Mohabbatein actress is an avid Instagram user, regularly sharing some sweet moments with her 617K followers. While she used to attribute pictures to Mr. P and tag Paes in picturesque shots, she didn't have any post on her handle featuring the Grand Slam winner, before Sunday. Wearing a white long dress, Sharma looked at the camera while Paes had his eyes on her.

The rumored couple does look madly in love here

They were spotted holidaying in Goa in July

Dating rumors sparked between the two in July when they were spotted holidaying together in Goa. While Sharma and Paes did not upload the pictures, they surely posed for some which were then posted by a restaurant, Pousada By The Beach, on Instagram. Later in August, Paes was even spotted with Sharma and her mother Pia at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Sharma has been celebrating Paes's achievements online

This isn't all. Last month, the Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar actress had shared a passage about finding the right kind of love on her Instagram Story. Paes had quickly reshared the Story on his handle with two heart emoticons. Sharma had also celebrated the completion of 25 years since Paes won a bronze medal in tennis at the Olympics recently.

Sharma's ex Harshvardhan Rane said this about her rumored relationship

Tracing back, Sharma's former fling, actor Harshvardhan Rane, had commented on her rumored affair with the sportsman in July. He had said, "I have no knowledge. It would be respectful if confirmed by them, but if true, that's the hottest couple in town."

Paes will be soon seen in ZEE5 docu-series 'Breakpoint'

The two are often seen strolling in Mumbai, too. Now that they have made their relationship social media official, congratulations! Separately, Paes has been in the news for his ZEE5 Original docu-series Breakpoint. Said to capture his bromance and fall out with Mahesh Bhupathi, the show has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari and his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Makers had dropped the poster recently.