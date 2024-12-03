Summarize Simplifying... In short Gaurav Khanna, a star of the popular show 'Anupamaa', has decided to leave after a three-year stint, a decision made mutually with producer Rajan Shahi.

Gaurav Khanna has quit 'Anupamaa'

'Anupamaa' loses another star: Gaurav Khanna quits after three years

By Tanvi Gupta 12:28 pm Dec 03, 202412:28 pm

What's the story Popular television actor Gaurav Khanna has officially confirmed his exit from the hit show Anupamaa. He played the character of Anuj Kapadia in the series. The announcement comes after a two-month break following a 15-year time leap in the storyline which saw several key characters exiting. "People have been constantly asking me about my return to Anupamaa," Khanna told ETimes, adding producer Rajan Shahi had discussed a possible "grand re-entry" for his character.

Mutual exit

'It was time for me to explore something bigger': Khanna

However, contrary to expectations, Khanna revealed that he and Shahi mutually agreed on his departure from the show. "Rajan sir had discussed the possibility of a grand re-entry for the character, and we waited two months for it to materialize. However, the storyline had to progress, and waiting no longer made sense," he explained. "He, too, felt it was time for me to explore something bigger."

Role extension

Khanna's role in 'Anupamaa' was initially a short-term plan

Khanna revealed that his role as Anuj was supposed to be a three-month cameo. But it became a huge part of his career, spanning over three years. "That kind of love is rare, and I can't thank my fans enough for it," he thanked his supporters. Although there's no clarity on his character's future, Khanna is open to returning if the story demands and his schedule allows.

Rumor clarification

Khanna addressed rumors of rift with co-star Rupali Ganguly

Addressing rumors of a rift with lead actor Rupali Ganguly, Khanna said, "I don't engage in retaliatory interviews or respond to rumors. What matters is the work we've created together." He stressed that his main focus has always been on his craft and that what happens beyond the 'action' and 'cut' is secondary. He also shared his take on camaraderie among co-stars, saying being friends can help but isn't essential for delivering impactful performances.

Future plans

Khanna is eager to explore new opportunities in OTT space

Khanna said he was excited to explore new avenues, especially in the OTT space. "Television has given me immense reach, but OTT offers well-crafted characters and meaningful storytelling," he said. "Fame is fleeting; what lasts is your dedication and skill," he added. Notably, Khanna's exit follows that of Sudhanshu Pandey, who portrayed Vanraj Shah, Anupamaa's husband.