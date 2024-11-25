Summarize Simplifying... In short Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who publicly confirmed their relationship in 2023, are reportedly planning to tie the knot in 2025.

Varma, who values privacy, has shared that they keep some aspects of their relationship out of the public eye.

Professionally, Bhatia recently appeared in Stree 2 and has a Netflix project in the pipeline, while Varma portrayed Captain Devi Sharan in Netflix's IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are house-hunting

Lovebirds Tamannaah and Vijay Varma to reportedly marry in 2025

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:53 pm Nov 25, 202405:53 pm

What's the story Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who have been publicly dating for a while, are reportedly planning to tie the knot in 2025. According to 123Telugu, the couple has started prepping for their wedding by searching for a home together. While neither party has officially confirmed anything, fans are already excited to know more about their plans.

Relationship history

Bhatia and Varma's relationship: A timeline

Although Bhatia and Varma went public with their relationship around the release of Lust Stories 2, their first collaboration, in 2023, it was only in a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra when Varma spoke about not hiding his relationship with Bhatia. He said that while they have a lot of moments in public, they keep some things private.

Relationship insights

Varma's candid take on their relationship

Varma revealed he has over 5,000 pictures with Bhatia but likes to keep them private. He had earlier said hiding a relationship takes a lot of effort, like not going out together or preventing friends from clicking pictures. "I don't want to feel confined by societal pressures," he had expressed. Meanwhile, amid wedding rumors, Bhatia was recently spotted at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's residence in Mumbai. Malhotra has designed the bridal attire for many Bollywood stars.

Career highlights

Bhatia and Varma's recent professional ventures

For the unversed, their relationship began after the shoot of Lust Stories, with Varma stating it took 20-25 days for their first date to happen after he asked her out. On the professional front, Bhatia was last seen in a cameo role in Stree 2. Varma, on the other hand, portrayed Captain Devi Sharan in Netflix's IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. Bhatia has a Netflix project coming up, called Sikandar Ka Muqaddar.