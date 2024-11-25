Lovebirds Tamannaah and Vijay Varma to reportedly marry in 2025
Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who have been publicly dating for a while, are reportedly planning to tie the knot in 2025. According to 123Telugu, the couple has started prepping for their wedding by searching for a home together. While neither party has officially confirmed anything, fans are already excited to know more about their plans.
Bhatia and Varma's relationship: A timeline
Although Bhatia and Varma went public with their relationship around the release of Lust Stories 2, their first collaboration, in 2023, it was only in a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra when Varma spoke about not hiding his relationship with Bhatia. He said that while they have a lot of moments in public, they keep some things private.
Varma's candid take on their relationship
Varma revealed he has over 5,000 pictures with Bhatia but likes to keep them private. He had earlier said hiding a relationship takes a lot of effort, like not going out together or preventing friends from clicking pictures. "I don't want to feel confined by societal pressures," he had expressed. Meanwhile, amid wedding rumors, Bhatia was recently spotted at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's residence in Mumbai. Malhotra has designed the bridal attire for many Bollywood stars.
Bhatia and Varma's recent professional ventures
For the unversed, their relationship began after the shoot of Lust Stories, with Varma stating it took 20-25 days for their first date to happen after he asked her out. On the professional front, Bhatia was last seen in a cameo role in Stree 2. Varma, on the other hand, portrayed Captain Devi Sharan in Netflix's IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. Bhatia has a Netflix project coming up, called Sikandar Ka Muqaddar.