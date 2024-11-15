Summarize Simplifying... In short JioCinema Premium offers high-quality streaming up to 4K resolution, including exclusive content like Game of Thrones and recent Hollywood hits.

JioCinema Premium plans: Which one offers best value?

02:37 pm Nov 15, 2024

What's the story JioCinema is looking to disrupt the OTT market with its competitively priced premium subscriptions. Available in two different plans, Individual and Family, the platform provides a plethora of regional and international content in the highest resolution. The service can be accessed on smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, etc. Here we cover the pricing and features of the available JioCinema Premium subscriptions and help you choose the best plan for your needs.

High-resolution streaming for movies and shows

Unlike entry-level plans on Netflix or Prime Video that restrict video resolution to 720p or even 480p, JioCinema Premium doesn't have any such restrictions. Users with fast internet can watch the latest movies and TV shows in up to 4K resolution on their smart TVs and other compatible devices. Plus, it's currently the only OTT platform offering critically acclaimed content like Game of Thrones, Law & Order, and recent Hollywood blockbusters like Furiosa, Dune, and Oppenheimer among others.

Ad-free viewing and exclusive content

One of the most attractive features of JioCinema Premium is the ad-free experience. However, this doesn't apply to live sports and exclusive content from big international studios like Peacock, HBO, Nick etc. The Individual plan of JioCinema Premium is priced at ₹29 and it allows users to access premium content on a single device at a time. If you're looking for multi-device access, there's a family subscription at ₹89/month that can be used on up to four devices at once.

Subscription process is user-friendly

Subscribing to JioCinema Premium is a pretty simple task. Unlike Netflix, which doesn't let users subscribe through its Android or iOS app, you can subscribe from any device with an active phone number. You can pay using credit/debit cards or UPI. Android and iOS users can also set up auto-pay to renew their subscription automatically every month.