Actress Mallika Sherawat has confirmed her split from French boyfriend Cyrille Auxenfans, with whom she shared a Paris apartment until they were evicted in 2018 over unpaid rent.

Sherawat, who remains neutral on the topic of marriage, has been enjoying her single life and the freedom it brings.

After a two-year break, she has made a successful return to Bollywood with her role in "Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video", earning widespread praise.

By Tanvi Gupta 05:39 pm Nov 25, 2024

What's the story At 48, actor Mallika Sherawat is living her best single life and smashing stereotypes of age and career in Bollywood. In a recent interview with Times of India, she spoke about the struggles of modern dating, saying, "It's so difficult in this day and age to find a worthy man." When asked about her relationship status, she confirmed without a second thought, that she is indeed single.

Personal life

Sherawat's stance on marriage and past relationship

Sherawat also addressed her former relationship with French national Cyrille Auxenfans, saying, "We broke up...I really don't want to talk about it." When asked what she thought about marriage, Sherawat maintained a neutral position. "I'm not for it, but I'm not against it. I'm indifferent to it. It depends on what two people want," she said. Per reports, they started dating in 2017.

Incident

Ex-couple made headlines in 2018

In 2018, Sherawat and Auxenfans made headlines when they were reportedly evicted from their luxurious Paris apartment. The eviction followed allegations that the couple had failed to pay rent for several months, leading to a legal dispute with their landlord. The apartment was located in an upscale area of Paris. Sherawat and her French businessman boyfriend had been living together in the apartment at the time.

Career comeback

Meanwhile, Sherawat's triumphant return to Bollywood post-hiatus

In another interview, she spoke about her single life and how much she loves freedom and independence by saying, "Jahan mann aaya chal diye. That's what I am loving." Meanwhile, work-wise, after a two-year hiatus from acting, Sherawat made a successful comeback with her role as Chanda in Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Her performance has been widely appreciated, reaffirming her place in the industry.