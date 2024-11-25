Mallika Sherawat confirms break with French boyfriend Cyrille Auxenfans
At 48, actor Mallika Sherawat is living her best single life and smashing stereotypes of age and career in Bollywood. In a recent interview with Times of India, she spoke about the struggles of modern dating, saying, "It's so difficult in this day and age to find a worthy man." When asked about her relationship status, she confirmed without a second thought, that she is indeed single.
Sherawat's stance on marriage and past relationship
Sherawat also addressed her former relationship with French national Cyrille Auxenfans, saying, "We broke up...I really don't want to talk about it." When asked what she thought about marriage, Sherawat maintained a neutral position. "I'm not for it, but I'm not against it. I'm indifferent to it. It depends on what two people want," she said. Per reports, they started dating in 2017.
Ex-couple made headlines in 2018
In 2018, Sherawat and Auxenfans made headlines when they were reportedly evicted from their luxurious Paris apartment. The eviction followed allegations that the couple had failed to pay rent for several months, leading to a legal dispute with their landlord. The apartment was located in an upscale area of Paris. Sherawat and her French businessman boyfriend had been living together in the apartment at the time.
Meanwhile, Sherawat's triumphant return to Bollywood post-hiatus
In another interview, she spoke about her single life and how much she loves freedom and independence by saying, "Jahan mann aaya chal diye. That's what I am loving." Meanwhile, work-wise, after a two-year hiatus from acting, Sherawat made a successful comeback with her role as Chanda in Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Her performance has been widely appreciated, reaffirming her place in the industry.