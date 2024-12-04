Summarize Simplifying... In short Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's love story began at a work event in Mumbai and was fueled by public sightings and cryptic media interactions.

A look back at Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's love story

By Tanvi Gupta 11:22 am Dec 04, 202411:22 am

What's the story The much-anticipated wedding of actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala is set to take place on Wednesday (December 4). The pre-wedding celebrations began in November, with Dhulipala sharing vibrant photos from her haldi and pelli kuthuru ceremonies on social media. Their relationship has captured the attention of fans and media, with their journey sparking curiosity and excitement. From their first meeting to the upcoming nuptials, here's a look at their beautiful love story.

Initial encounter

When Chaitanya and Dhulipala first crossed paths

Chaitanya and Dhulipala first met at a work event in Mumbai, which many may not know. Speaking to Zoom, Chaitanya reportedly shared, "I was in Mumbai for the launch of my OTT show, during that time, she did have a show with the same platform as well. We first interacted at the event hosted by the OTT platform." This work-related meeting started their relationship journey.

Public sightings

When Chaitanya-Dhulipala sparked relationship rumors

In June 2022, a Reddit post showing the couple enjoying themselves inside a pub during their Europe vacation fueled relationship speculations. The first public sighting of Dhulipala and Chaitanya together was at a London restaurant in March 2023. A photo shared by the chef, Surender Mohan, showed Dhulipala sitting at a table behind Chaitanya. The photo ignited relationship rumors among fans but was later deleted by the chef.

Media interaction

Chaitanya's cryptic response about Dhulipala

In a 2022 interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, when asked about Dhulipala, Chaitanya opted for a cryptic response. He said, "I am just gonna smile." This only added another layer of intrigue to their relationship narrative. It's worth noting that Chaitanya and Dhulipala's relationship began after his highly publicized separation from actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021. Chaitanya and Prabhu got married in 2017.

Relationship milestones

Engagement and speculation of romance

Meanwhile, Dhulipala and Chaitanya officially announced their love by dropping engagement pictures on August 8. The ceremony took place at Chaitanya's father, veteran actor Akkineni Nagarjuna's house in Hyderabad. Earlier in April, fans speculated about a possible romance between the couple after noticing similar backgrounds in their separate Instagram posts from a jungle safari. As they embark on this new journey, fans are eagerly anticipating more glimpses of their love.