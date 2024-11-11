Summarize Simplifying... In short Fans of actor Allu Arjun stormed the office of YouTube channel RED TV, demanding the removal of content they found offensive towards Arjun.

A representative from RED TV apologized, promising not to repeat such an incident, and the video of the apology garnered over 112K views in four hours.

Meanwhile, Arjun's fans are advocating for a safer social media environment and are eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Allu Arjun's fans storm YouTube office over 'objectionable' videos

Why Allu Arjun's fans stormed YouTube channel's office

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:07 pm Nov 11, 202406:07 pm

What's the story The All India Allu Arjun Fans & Welfare Association, a fan group of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, stormed a YouTube channel's office on Monday. They demanded an apology for alleged "objectionable" videos featuring the actor and his wife, Sneha Reddy. The association shared footage of their actions on X (formerly Twitter), expressing their discontent with RED TV for running a "negative campaign against @alluarjun garu."

Confrontation details

Fan association confronted channel owners over 'offensive' content

The fan association shared a few videos of their clash with the channel's owners. In the videos, they are seen questioning the owners about the alleged offensive content starring Arjun and Reddy. In one video, they are seen standing next to an editor, demanding the deletion of all videos they found objectionable. Another clip shows a core member of RED TV apologizing for their actions.

Apology issued

'We won't be as kind the next time this happens'

The RED TV representative apologized saying, "As you can see, these thumbnails, they have been put up by mistake. I am truly sorry to Allu Arjun garu because we did not intend to do this." He also apologized to the fans present and promised them that such an incident wouldn't be repeated. The video has received sound response on X, garnering over 112K views in four hours.

Social media safety

Fans urged for safer social media environment

Along with sharing the videos, Arjun's fans also called for a safer social media environment. They said, "To make social media a safe place, we visited their office to request, demand, and warn them to delete all these videos and stop such actions immediately." Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun is preparing for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The trailer will be launched in Patna on November 17 and the film will hit theaters on December 5.