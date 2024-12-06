Summarize Simplifying... In short A screening of 'Pushpa 2' in Mumbai was disrupted when an unknown substance was sprayed in the theater, causing viewers to cough and vomit.

The Bandra police are investigating the incident, using CCTV footage and witness accounts to identify the culprit.

This incident adds to the controversy surrounding 'Pushpa 2', which also saw a tragic stampede on its premiere day.

'Pushpa 2' screening halted after audience falls sick

Mumbai: 'Pushpa 2' screening halted—fans fall sick from strange spray

What's the story In a shocking incident, moviegoers at the famous Gaiety Galaxy theater in Bandra, Mumbai, fell sick while watching Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 on Thursday (December 5). The illness was allegedly triggered by an unknown person who sprayed an unidentified substance during the film's interval. Coughing, throat irritation, and vomiting were among the symptoms that resulted in the show being paused temporarily for around 15-20 minutes.

Audience experience

'The smell stayed for 10-15 minutes'

One viewer told ANI, "We came out during the interval. After going back in, it seemed that someone had sprayed something causing coughing among the audience." Another added, "As soon as we went back after the interval, we started coughing. We went to the bathroom and vomited. The smell stayed for 10-15 minutes." "The smell faded away after the doors were opened. The movie resumed after that."

Ongoing probe

Police investigation is underway to identify the culprit

Following the incident, Bandra police officials reached the spot and launched an investigation. The procedure includes looking at CCTV footage and questioning those who were present in the theater when the incident occurred. The idea is to collect any clues that could help them identify who sprayed the substance. Meanwhile, the buzz around Pushpa 2 has been marred by controversy. On its premiere day, a woman tragically lost her life in a stampede-like situation at a theater during Arjun's visit.