Summarize Simplifying... In short Scammers posing as banking and police officials targeted Indore's crime chief, Dandotiya, claiming his Aadhaar card was misused and a case was registered against him.

The fraudsters panicked and disconnected a video call upon seeing Dandotiya in his police uniform.

Dandotiya used this incident to expose the 'digital arrest' scam tactic, where cyber criminals impersonate law enforcement to extort money under the guise of a fake arrest. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incident took place on Sunday

Fraudsters target Indore crime chief, panic during video call

By Snehil Singh 06:14 pm Nov 25, 202406:14 pm

What's the story Scammers targeted Rajesh Dandotiya, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) of the Indore Crime Branch, on Sunday. The incident took place around 2:00 pm when Dandotiya was seated in his office. He received an automated call stating a fraudulent transaction of ₹1,11,930 had been made using his credit card. The caller also warned an FIR had been filed and his bank account would be frozen within two hours.

Fraudster tactics

Scammers impersonate banking officials and police officers

The scammers first posed as banking officials and later impersonated police officers. They claimed Dandotiya's Aadhaar card was misused and a case was registered against him at Mumbai's Andheri West police station. They forced him to visit the police station within two hours. However, Dandotiya decided to play along with the scammers, telling them he hadn't been to Mumbai in over 10 years and couldn't travel there immediately.

Scammer retreat

Scammers panic upon seeing Dandotiya in a police uniform

The scammers then tried to put Dandotiya in touch with a senior officer. However, when they video-called him to record his statement, they panicked upon seeing him in his police uniform and disconnected the call immediately. "I immediately knew it was a fraud attempt. I decided to record the interaction to make people aware of such digital scams," Dandotiya explained during a press briefing.

Public awareness

Dandotiya exposes scam tactics to educate public

Dandotiya said he kept the conversation going deliberately to bust their modus operandi and inform people about such scams. This particular incident sheds light on a common scam modus operandi called 'digital arrest,' where cyber criminals impersonate law enforcement officials to extort money from their targets under the pretext of a fake arrest. The officer's presence of mind gave valuable insights into how such scams work.