India's Constitution Day on November 26: History and Significance

By Snehil Singh 05:06 pm Nov 25, 2024

What's the story Every year, on November 26, India celebrates its Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Divas. The day marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949, following which the Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, making India a sovereign, democratic republic. The day is observed to celebrate the values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in this document.

Constitution Day: A tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar's legacy

Constitution Day is celebrated to honor Dr BR Ambedkar, the Chairman of the Drafting Committee and the Constitution's chief architect. The day encourages citizens to be aware of their constitutional values, rights, and duties. It highlights how justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity are essential in promoting national unity. The Indian Constitution is famous for its unique combination of rigidity and flexibility, taking cues from several global constitutions.

Constitution Day 2024: Celebrating 75 years of constitutional democracy

On November 26, 2024, a grand function will be organized in the old Parliament building, officially known as the Samvidhan Sadan, to mark 75 years since the Constitution was adopted. President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar are scheduled to address the nation during the function. A commemorative coin and stamp will also be issued along with copies of the Constitution in Sanskrit and Maithili.

Constitution Day celebrations across India

In Haryana, Constitution Day will be celebrated with year-long celebrations from November 26. A state-level function will be organized in Kurukshetra with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as chief guest. Moreover, Gram panchayats will conduct mass readings of the Preamble at Amrit Sarovar sites in rural areas. Similarly, other states have lined up events to commemorate the event in their respective ways.

PM Modi to address nation on Constitution Day

Separately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend another event on Constitution Day with Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna. PM Modi's address is scheduled for around 5:45 pm at the event. The day is a reminder of India's commitment to building a progressive society while also paying tribute to Dr. Ambedkar's contributions to its formation.