The Supreme Court criticized Delhi Police for ineffective implementation of GRAP-4 air quality curbs, threatening the police commissioner with prosecution.

The court also addressed concerns about resuming physical classes in schools and the impact of work prohibitions on construction workers.

To ensure compliance, the court has sought CCTV footage from key entry points and appointed lawyers to collect evidence.

The next hearing will be on Thursday

GRAP-4 curbs to stay: SC flags gaps in Delhi's response

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:04 pm Nov 25, 202405:04 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court has opted to continue stringent restrictions on vehicular movement and construction activities in Delhi amid persistent air quality concerns. The restrictions are part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4, which was implemented after the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed 450, entering the 'severe +' category. The court will review relaxing the restrictions in its next hearing on Thursday.

Enforcement issues

Supreme Court criticizes Delhi Police over GRAP enforcement

The Supreme Court has slammed the Delhi Police for poor implementation of these curbs, threatening the police commissioner with prosecution under the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Act. Justices AS Oka and AG Masih observed that the checkpoints to regulate vehicle entry were not working effectively. A counsel for court-appointed commissioners said while some checks were conducted, their efficacy was doubtful, with police stopping trucks without proper barricading at checkpoints.

Official response

Delhi government and CAQM respond to court's concerns

The Delhi government said it had deployed employees at checkpoints but clarified that Delhi Police doesn't come under its jurisdiction. The CAQM and central authorities confirmed orders were issued for 23 checkposts but not for others, prompting the court to consider penalizing the police commissioner. The Supreme Court emphasized that authorities have not made "earnest efforts" to implement GRAP 4 curbs effectively.

School and relief

Court addresses concerns over school resumption and worker relief

The court also took cognizance of worries over restarting physical classes in schools, saying many children don't have internet access for online classes, and asked CAQM to decide by tomorrow. It also asked states to utilize labor cess funds to help construction workers impacted by work prohibitions. The court asked CAQM to provide relief to laborers, daily wage earners, reiterating GRAP 4 restrictions continue until a "consistent downward trend of AQI" is observed.

Compliance verification

Supreme Court's measures to verify compliance with GRAP

Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked for CCTV footage from 13 key entry points into Delhi to check if truck entry bans under GRAP Stage 4 were being followed. The court had appointed 13 lawyers as commissioners to collect video evidence from these points and file reports by Monday. Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy drew attention to the negative effect of suspended physical classes on children from lower-income groups and those with special needs.