Summarize Simplifying... In short Controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand was put under house arrest after being stopped by the police while heading to Delhi.

Narsinghanand, who is currently out on bail, is involved in several hate speech cases, with a public interest litigation filed against him for allegedly making contentious remarks about Islam.

The arrest occurred after he and his followers began reciting the Hanuman Chalisa in response to being stopped. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Narsinghanand was put under house arrest on Sunday

Why controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand was put under house arrest

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:32 pm Nov 25, 202403:32 pm

What's the story On Sunday, Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand was placed under house arrest by the police. His movements were restricted to prevent disruptions during a conference organized by Muslim cleric Tauqeer Raza at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, focusing on the Waqf Board Amendment Bill, an official told news agency PTI. Earlier, on Friday, Narsinghanand had called on the Hindu community to recite the Hanuman Chalisa at a Muslim gathering scheduled in Delhi.

Public appeal

Narsinghanand, his followers stopped from reaching Delhi

When stopped by the police on Sunday, Narsinghanand and his disciples began reciting the Hanuman Chalisa inside the temple premises. In a statement, Narsinghanand accused Raza, Madni, and Owaisi of taking Hindus' "gentlemanliness as their weakness." He further added that if these leaders could gather crowds to intimidate Hindus, he and his followers would stand firm against them.

Official statement

Police's statement on Narsinghanand

Lipi Nagayach, Assistant Commissioner of Police of Wave City, said that Narsinghanand and his disciples were stopped on Sunday morning while attempting to board their vehicles for Delhi. Narsinghanand, currently out on bail, has been implicated in several hate speech cases. A public interest litigation was filed against him in the Allahabad High Court after videos surfaced on social media, allegedly showing him making controversial remarks about Islam.