Violence erupted in Sambhal, leading to charges against a Samajwadi Party MP and 400 others, with authorities using drone footage to identify protestors.

The unrest was sparked by a controversial survey of Shahi Jama Masjid, amid claims of a temple existing at the mosque's site.

The unrest was sparked by a controversial survey of Shahi Jama Masjid, amid claims of a temple existing at the mosque's site.

Amidst the chaos, internet services were suspended, schools closed, and accusations flew, with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav blaming the BJP for orchestrating the violence to distract from alleged electoral malpractice.

Four people died in the violence in Sambhal

Samajwadi Party MP among 400 charged for violence in Sambhal

What's the story At least 25 people were arrested and seven cases filed against 400 individuals—after four people were killed in violence related to a mosque survey in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. Among those charged are Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq and Nawab Suhail Iqbal—son of party member Iqbal Mahmood. The clashes erupted between locals and police during court-mandated survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid—which is at the heart of a legal dispute over its origins as a Hindu temple site.

Escalated tensions

Protesters resort to violence, police respond with force

The protesters also set vehicles ablaze and pelted stones at the police officers. The police then used tear gas and batons to disperse the crowd. Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar said "Barq's earlier statement worsened the situation." The authorities are now using drone footage to identify protestors and plan to charge them under the National Security Act (NSA).

Security measures

Internet services suspended, schools closed in Sambhal

As a precautionary measure, internet services in Sambhal were suspended for 24 hours and schools were shut for students up to Class 12. Prohibitory orders have been issued barring outsiders from entering Sambhal till November 30. District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya confirmed violations of these orders would be prosecuted under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Legal conflict

Survey of Shahi Jama Masjid sparks legal dispute

The mosque's survey was first carried out last Tuesday after a petition alleged that a Harihar temple existed at the mosque's site. The survey was postponed to Sunday morning to prevent disruption of afternoon prayers. Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, a petitioner in the case, said an "advocate commission" conducted videography and photography of the site in accordance with court directives.

Political accusations

SP chief accuses BJP of orchestrating violence

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav blamed BJP and state administration for the violence to divert attention from alleged electoral malpractice. He asked why a second survey was needed and said it was done "to provoke emotions" and evade discussions on election issues. Meanwhile, Barq blamed the police for the violence, calling it a "part of a conspiracy." He demanded a murder case against them (police personnel) for allegedly firing from private arms.