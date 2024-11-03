Summarize Simplifying... In short A video has surfaced showing Congress leader Chaudhary behaving inappropriately with a woman, leading to his dismissal from the party.

Despite Chaudhary's denial and claims of a politically motivated conspiracy, the party acted swiftly to remove him from his district chief position.

Congress sacked leader after flashing video went viral

Video shows Congress leader flashing a woman; party fires him

By Chanshimla Varah 12:14 pm Nov 03, 202412:14 pm

What's the story The Congress has sacked Yunus Chaudhary from his post as the Baghpat district president in Uttar Pradesh. The decision was made after a controversial video allegedly showing him "flashing" a woman went viral. The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) said the allegations against Chaudhary have "tarnished the image of the party. Therefore, you are removed from your position."

Chaudhary denies allegations, claims video is doctored

In the video, Chaudhary is seen exposing himself and misbehaving with a woman who is filming. The woman in the video is heard saying, "My mother will come now, this is wrong," to which Chaudhary reportedly responds, "This is the last time." Chaudhary has denied being in the video, alleging it was edited by political rivals as part of a conspiracy against him.

No formal complaint filed yet against Chaudhary

Baghpat Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya said no formal complaint has been filed yet. He assured appropriate legal action would be taken if a complaint is submitted. Congress State Spokesperson Abhimanyu Tyagi confirmed Chaudhary's dismissal from his position as district chief. Tyagi told PTI that the party leadership acted swiftly after the video emerged on Friday.