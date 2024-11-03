Summarize Simplifying... In short A maid was found dead after enduring months of brutal torture, including cigarette burns, by her employers, a couple named Nishad.

The crime was revealed when Nishad confessed to his lawyer, leading to the discovery of the girl's body and the detention of four additional suspects.

The police are now awaiting postmortem results to determine the full extent of the abuse.

'Cigarettes...iron burn marks': Maid dies after relentless torture by couple

By Chanshimla Varah 11:42 am Nov 03, 202411:42 am

What's the story A 15-year-old domestic help from Thanjavur was brutally murdered in Chennai on Diwali day. The accused Mohammad Nishad (35) and his wife Nasiya (32) were arrested after they confessed to repeatedly assaulting the girl and branding her with cigarette butts and an iron. After the assault, they locked her in a washroom where she died. The couple then fled their home to stay at Nishad's sister's house in the city.

Confession

Crime confession leads to couple's arrest

The crime came to light when Nishad confessed to his lawyer, who informed the police. Authorities recovered the girl's body from Nishad's residence at Eden Castle Apartment in Mehta Nagar. An investigating officer noted cigarette burns all over her body. The couple had been treating the girl harshly for over six months, assaulting her for perceived slacking at work, police said.

Investigation progress

Additional suspects detained in ongoing investigation

They said that on Diwali, another couple visiting Nishad also assaulted the girl. Police have detained four additional suspects as investigations continue into this horrific crime. The victim's mother is a widow, and it was Nishad who had arranged for her employment through his sister. An autopsy was conducted at KMC Hospital on Saturday, with police now awaiting postmortem results to ascertain the full extent of the assault. After the autopsy, the body was handed to her family for cremation.