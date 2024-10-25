Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to rising pollution levels, Dr. Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services, has urged states to discourage pollution-causing practices like stubble burning and excessive use of firecrackers.

He also stressed on the importance of public transportation and reducing reliance on diesel generators.

The government advises checking air quality via mobile apps, using cleaner fuels at home, and seeking immediate medical help if experiencing symptoms due to poor air quality.

The situation is expected to get worse with Diwali

Use public transport, reduce firecrackers: Centre's advisory amid pollution spike

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:52 pm Oct 25, 202404:52 pm

What's the story As air pollution levels rise in several cities across the country, the Centre has issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories (UTs) to step up their preparedness. The situation is expected to get worse with the upcoming Diwali festival. The Union Health Ministry has appealed to citizens to limit their exposure to polluted air by using public transport and minimizing the use of firecrackers during festivities.

Advisory details

Health Ministry's recommendations to combat air pollution

Director General of Health Services, Dr Atul Goel, has advised states and UTs to discourage practices such as stubble and waste burning that contribute to air pollution. He emphasized the need for awareness campaigns about minimizing firecracker use and promoting public transportation. Additionally, Dr Goel suggested reducing dependence on diesel-based generators and curbing smoking habits as part of the strategy to combat this environmental issue.

Health risks

Air pollution: A significant health challenge

The ministry highlighted that air pollution is a major health challenge, with the AQI turning moderate to poor in some regions. Long-term exposure to polluted air can cause acute health problems and aggravate chronic diseases related to respiratory, cardiovascular, and cerebrovascular systems. Vulnerable groups like children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with pre-existing health conditions are especially susceptible to these ill-effects.

Mitigation efforts

Government's measures to mitigate air pollution impact

Dr. Goel has urged state health departments to step up their preparedness by ramping up public awareness campaigns on air pollution. He suggested spreading targeted messaging through mass media channels in regional languages and strengthening healthcare workforce capacity. He also recommended participation in sentinel surveillance systems for air pollution-related diseases under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health.

Personal precautions

Government's advisory on personal measures against air pollution

The government has advised people to check air quality indices through government mobile apps before stepping out. People are advised to avoid heavily congested areas and use cleaner fuels at home for cooking, heating and lighting. Vulnerable populations are advised to limit outdoor activities such as sports and exercise. Dr. Goel stressed those suffering from symptoms due to poor air quality should seek immediate medical attention.