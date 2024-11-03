Summarize Simplifying... In short The Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, has received a death threat, leading to increased security measures.

'Resign...or be killed like Baba Siddique': Yogi gets death threat

By Chanshimla Varah 11:12 am Nov 03, 202411:12 am

What's the story The Mumbai Police have received a death threat against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The threat was conveyed to the Mumbai Police Traffic Control Cell on Saturday evening from an unidentified number. The message warned that Adityanath would be killed like Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Baba Siddique if he didn't resign within 10 days.

Security measures intensified for Adityanath

In light of the threat, security for the Chief Minister has been tightened. The police is investigating the origin of the message and is trying to trace the sender. "Police probe is underway to find the sender of the message," the Mumbai Police said in a statement Siddique was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office on October 12, during Dussehra celebrations. Mumbai police earlier confirmed that the shooters were linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Recent threats against public figures

This latest threat to Adityanath comes after a spate of threats to public figures. Recently, one Azam Mohammed Mustafa of Bandra East was arrested for threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan and demanding a ransom of ₹2 crore. Separately, Mohammad Tayyab, a 20-year-old from Noida, was arrested for threatening both Salman and Zeeshan, demanding money from them.