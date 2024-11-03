Woman arrested for threatening to kill Yogi 'like Baba Siddique'
A 24-year-old Mumbai woman, Fatima Khan, has been arrested for allegedly sending a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The threat was sent via a message to the Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp number on Saturday. The message warned that if Adityanath didn't resign in 10 days, he would be killed like Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique.
Threat message traced back to Khan
Khan, a resident of Ulhasnagar in Thane district of Maharashtra, was arrested after the threatening message was traced to her. She has a BSc in Information Technology and lives with her family. Her father is a timber businessman, an official said. She is reported to be mentally unstable. The Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Ulhasnagar police launched a joint operation to find and arrest Khan after the threat.
Security heightened for Adityanath's Maharashtra visit
In the wake of the threat, security for Adityanath was beefed up. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister is set to visit Maharashtra to campaign for the state assembly elections scheduled for November 20. Siddique was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office on October 12, during Dussehra celebrations. Mumbai police earlier confirmed that the shooters were linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.