A woman from Maharashtra's Thane district was arrested for threatening to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, in a manner similar to the recent murder of Baba Siddique.

Following the threat, security has been increased for Adityanath's upcoming visit to Maharashtra for the state assembly elections.

The woman, identified as Khan, is reportedly mentally unstable and her threat was linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who were involved in Siddique's murder.

The woman was arrested on Sunday

Woman arrested for threatening to kill Yogi 'like Baba Siddique'

By Chanshimla Varah 12:37 pm Nov 03, 202412:37 pm

What's the story A 24-year-old Mumbai woman, Fatima Khan, has been arrested for allegedly sending a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The threat was sent via a message to the Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp number on Saturday. The message warned that if Adityanath didn't resign in 10 days, he would be killed like Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique.

Investigation progress

Threat message traced back to Khan

Khan, a resident of Ulhasnagar in Thane district of Maharashtra, was arrested after the threatening message was traced to her. She has a BSc in Information Technology and lives with her family. Her father is a timber businessman, an official said. She is reported to be mentally unstable. The Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Ulhasnagar police launched a joint operation to find and arrest Khan after the threat.

Security measures

Security heightened for Adityanath's Maharashtra visit

In the wake of the threat, security for Adityanath was beefed up. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister is set to visit Maharashtra to campaign for the state assembly elections scheduled for November 20. Siddique was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office on October 12, during Dussehra celebrations. Mumbai police earlier confirmed that the shooters were linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.