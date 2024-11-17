Summarize Simplifying... In short Former BJP MLA Anil Jha has switched to the AAP, praising party leader Arvind Kejriwal for his work with the Purvanchali community in Delhi.

Ex-BJP MLA Anil Jha joins AAP after Kailash Gahlot's exit

By Chanshimla Varah 02:40 pm Nov 17, 202402:40 pm

What's the story Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Anil Jha joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday. The development came shortly after Delhi Minister and AAP MLA Kailash Gahlot announced his resignation from the party, citing unfulfilled promises and recent controversies as reasons for stepping down. Jha is a two-time BJP MLA from Kirari in North West Delhi.

Jha's switch to the AAP is seen as a possible shot in the arm for the party in an area which has been a BJP bastion for decades. He has a strong grassroots presence in Kirari. In his statement, Jha lauded AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for his work with the Purvanchali community in Delhi, saying "If there is one person who has worked for the Purvanchali community Delhi, it is Arvind Kejriwal."

Jha also highlighted infrastructure problems like unauthorized water pipes and faulty sewer lines in his constituency. He praised Kejriwal's work in solving these issues, saying, "In 10 years under Arvind Kejriwal, drinking water reached every household." Kejriwal welcomed Jha into the party and recognized his influence over the Purvanchali community.

"Anil Jha is considered one of the biggest leaders of Purvanchal. People from UP and Bihar come to Delhi for education and employment. When the DDA failed to build houses for the poor, then illegal colonies were built and a large number of people from Purvanchal live in them," Kejriwal said. "When I became the CM, for the first time I started laying road, sewer and water pipelines...We have laid water pipelines in 1650 out of 1750 illegal colonies."